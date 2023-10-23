LOCAL trainer Tony Ball completed a winning treble at Taree races on Friday when Strobing won the Bakewell Haulage Krambach Cup and he was full of praise for emerging apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald and the part she played in the stable's big day.
Ball had won the first two races on the card using gun experienced jockeys Aaron Bullock, on Bantarki, and Grant Buckley (Richattack), but in race five - the main event on the card - it was rookie Fitzgerald's turn to shine.
Fitzgerald rode Strobing perfectly in the 1600-metre race, following Ball's instructions to the letter as she stalked leader Dreamdeel, trained by Allan Kehoe and ridden by Dylan Gibbons, into the straight before making her run.
Dreamdeel folded late and Strobing, a $14 chance, overtook it before holding off late challengers Casirina, which finished second, and $3.40 favourite Hunter Bred (third).
"I told Mollie, 'let Dylan cross you, then pop out off the fence and get outside him and he (Strobing) is strong to the line'," Ball said afterwards. "I said, 'he'll get the mile'. When he gets to 2000 he'll be even better.
"She rides him work. Ten out of 10 to the kid, she's only been going for a few months now and what else can you ask for? Nobody else could've ridden him any better."
Fitzgerald said it was her job to give the five-year-old gelding a trouble-free run without taxing it and then rely on his light weight - 53kg after her apprentice's claim - to help him in the fight to the line.
"He ran super today, travelled beautifully just behind the favourite and came out at the right time," she said. "He was just too strong with that 53 on his back. It's good to see him back in the winner's stall, so it's onwards and upwards from here."
Fitzgerald began riding in races on August 18 and has now ridden five winners. Four of those winners have come from her master Ball's stable. He is providing her with good opportunities and she is responding with quality rides.
Ball has been on fire at recent Taree meetings. Apart from his treble on Friday, he had a single winner there on October 6 and a double on September 24.
Three of Fitzgerald's winners have come at Taree - all on Ball-trained gallopers.
Another Taree trainer, Trent Potts, also got a winner on the day, with Rossy's Typa Girl winning the Mid Coast Automotive Class 3 Handicap over 1600 metres.
LEADING jockey Aaron Bullock has been having an October to die for and that included a winning treble on Krambach Cup day at the Taree races.
Bullock backed that up with a winning double and very nearly another treble in a rare visit to headquarters at Randwick on Saturday. Before that he rode a whopping five winners at Scone last Monday, a single winner at Tamworth on October 13 and a treble at Muswellbrook on October 2.
He now leads the 2022-23 season country jockeys' premiership with 27 wins and is equal-top with Tyler Schiller in the NSW premiership for winners at all venues with 34.
Included among Bullock's wins on Friday was $3.80 favourite Proverbial in the Allan Bakewell Memorial Krambach Sprint over 1250 metres for Scone trainer Lou Mary.
"I jumped well, but there was a big group of horses inside me and I didn't have the horse to keep pressing forward, so that went out the window," Bullock said afterwards. "So I just let her get a rhythm and where that happened to be was three, four rows back and three deep with cover.
"So it worked out well for me because I knew even though I was three deep I could choose when I wanted to go and that was just before the corner. She dug deep and got the job done."
