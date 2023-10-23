Manning River Times
Trainer Tony Ball and jockey Mollie Fitzgerald combine to win Krambach Cup with Strobing

By Greg Prichard
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
LOCAL trainer Tony Ball completed a winning treble at Taree races on Friday when Strobing won the Bakewell Haulage Krambach Cup and he was full of praise for emerging apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald and the part she played in the stable's big day.

