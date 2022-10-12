Manning River Times
Burrel Creek resident Ebony Bridges wins Taree Show's Young Woman of the Year award

By Rick Kernick
October 12 2022 - 5:00pm
2022 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year, Ebony Bridges with (from left) runner-up Jazmin Madden, Paige Fitzalan and Victoria Lee. Picture by Scott Calvin

"I honestly wasn't expecting it when it was called out," 2022 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year Ebony Bridges said. "It was a really good feeling."

