"I honestly wasn't expecting it when it was called out," 2022 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year Ebony Bridges said. "It was a really good feeling."
The 21-year-old Burrell Creek resident says she was genuinely surprised to hear she had won when the presentation was made at the Taree Show last Saturday, October 8. Jazmin Madden named the runner up
What follows next for Ebony will be assisting the Taree Show Society, before representing Taree at the AgShows Zone Final to be held in Kempsey in February 2023.
This will involve a similar process as with the Taree Show, where contestants go through a day interview, followed by a formal dinner including an onstage interview. Should she be successful, Ebony will then go to Sydney to compete at the Royal Easter Show.
With each of this year's Taree Show Young Woman of the Year contestants displaying exceptional qualities, the judges' task was made all the more difficult.
Contest coordinator and 2019 winner, Gabby Neale said Ebony displayed all the right attributes for the role.
"It's her confidence and willingness to help and be a leader within our community. She's a do-er," Gabby said.
"Even at the show, she was there all weekend, helping out wherever she could. She's a fantastic role model for the junior girls as well."
I really love advocating for the younger generation and allowing them to have big goals, and helping them work out different avenues to achieve their goals- Taree Show Young Woman of the Year winner, Ebony Bridges
When questioned about what she was most looking forward to in the role, Ebony was typically selfless and forward thinking. As an educator herself, a hunger for learning and development was at the top of her list.
"Gaining as much knowledge as I possibly can. I feel our communities have so much to offer, the diversity we have, to have that to learn from is amazing," Ebony said.
"I really love advocating for the younger generation and allowing them to have big goals, and helping them work out different avenues to achieve their goals. To show that if things don't work out the first time it's okay to try again. It's all about finding stability and confidence, encouraging our generation, which is so important."
We're blessed. It's a very good reflection of the next generation of young people in our area. They're all very well-rounded, ambitious, they've got great intentions. We're very lucky and I think we're in quite good hands there- Taree Show Young Woman of the Year contest coordinator, Gabby Neale
This year's show also saw the inaugural Junior Miss Showgirl competition, which was won by Taylee Ede, with Bianca Fealay as the runner-up. Matilda Murray Gill and Arabella Randle were both highly commended.
Commenting on the entrants from both the Young Woman of the Year, and Junior Showgirl contests, coordinator Gabby Neale was full of praise.
"We're blessed. It's a very good reflection of the next generation of young people in our area. They're all very well-rounded, ambitious, they've got great intentions. We're very lucky and I think we're in quite good hands there," Gabby said.
