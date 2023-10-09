With attendances up and crowds having the time of their lives, the 143rd Taree Show has been deemed an overwhelming success.
Held over the weekend of October 7 and 8, crowds poured into Taree Showgrounds to take in all the spectacle of the amusement rides, entertainment and traditional agricultural displays that the show is famous for.
"I think everyone has had a great time and created a country atmosphere," Taree Show Society president, Jane Davis said.
Visitors were entertained by an array of carnival rides, musical performances, arts, crafts, along with all the traditional agricultural displays the show is famous for.
Another drawcard of the event was the announcing of the 2023 Taree Show Young Woman of the Year award, taken out by Domonique Wyse, with the Junior Showgirl title going to Arabella Roohan.
The Taree show continues to draw together the local community to display and celebrate all that is great about the region. According to Jane Davis, it is a tradition worth continuing despite the ups and downs of modern life.
"It's very important, I think especially because a lot of people out there at the moment are doing it really tough, and I think things like this where people get together and see old friends and be happy," Jane said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.