Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Mustang lock named Group 3's best for 2023

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley lock Ethan Thompson is the Group 3 player of the year for 2023. Photo Port News
Macleay Valley lock Ethan Thompson is the Group 3 player of the year for 2023. Photo Port News

MACLEAY Valley Mustangs lock Ethan Thompson is the Group Three Rugby League player of the year for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.