MACLEAY Valley Mustangs lock Ethan Thompson is the Group Three Rugby League player of the year for 2023.
This was announced at the group presentation held at the Wingham Services Club.
Thompson polled 17 points from the 14 club games to finished clear of Old Bar Pirates backrower Dave Aron on 13. Richie Roberts (Port City, 12), Mitch Wilbow (Port Sharks, 12) and Jordan Worboys (Old Bar Pirates, 10) followed.
It was a successful night for the Mustangs, with halfback Jeremy Taylor named the reserve grade player of the year with 16 points. Old Bar's Pat Maloney was the runner up on 13. Brendan MacKenzie (Taree City, 11), John Dunbar (Old Bar, 9) and Jack Williams (Port Sharks 9) followed.
Wingham's North Coast representative Jett Gilbert took out the under 18 award. He tallied 23 points, beating Sam Watts from Port City on 20. Blair Hamilton (Taree City, 15), Vincent Inglis (Wauchope, 14) and Hamish Wilson (Forster-Tuncurry, 13) followed.
There was a Forster-Tuncurry quinella in the women's league tag. Lucy Pither was the player of the year on 13 points, one clear of Emily Cougle on 12. Jayne Averillo (Port City,11), Tilley Hunter (Taree City, 10) and Sophie Heeney (Port Sharks, 8) completed the top five.
North Coast Bulldogs and Country under 18s representative Luke Calthorpe from Macleay Valley was named the representative player of the year and Blake Nixon from Port City the coach of the year. Nixon coached the unbeaten Port City premiership winning reserve grade side.
Taree City fullback Nav Willett was named rookie of the year. He played a full season of first grade, despite being eligible for under 18s. Willett was named in the Group Three first grade team of the year. He's off to West Tigers in November.
The team of the year is: Nav Willett (Taree City); Emmanuel Solie (Old Bar), Miles Montga (Macleay), Trae Clark (Taree City), Rusiate Qalita (Port Sharks); Jake Hazard (Port City), Mitch Wilbow (Port Sharks); Ethan Thompson (Macleay Valley), Dave Aron (Old Bar), Mat Bird (Wauchope), Richie Roberts (Port City), Jeremy Smith (Port City), Tyrese Dungay (Port City).
League tag team of the year: Emily Cougle (Forster-Tuncurry), Ebony Extrem (Taree City), Amy Goodman (Port City), Jordan Guest (Port Sharks), Sophie Heeney (Port Sharks), Tayla Hunter (Taree City), Tilley Hunter (Taree City), Sarah O'Connor (Port City), Lucy Pither (Forster-Tuncurry), Jess Wallace (Taree City).
Wauchope's Lorraine Markezic was named the group's volunteer of the year.
Wycliff Tuiaki from Wauchope was the most improved in first grade while Emmanuel Solie from Old Bar was the leading try scorer with 16. Tirell Dungay from Macleay was the leading point scorer with 106 (10 tries, 33 goals).
Cooper Banks from Macleay was most improved in reserve grade; Aaron Bayley (Old Bar) leading try scorer with 12 and Tyler Donovan (Port City) top point scorer with 88 (3 tries, 38 goal).
Jai Smith-Lloyd (Port Sharks) was most improved in under 18s, Jack Alchin (Port Sharks) leading points scorer with 114 (2 tries, 53 goals) while Hudson Harmer (Port City), Zane Blanch (Wauchope), Wil Rosenbaum (Port Sharks) and Lennox Jensen (Port Sharks) shared the top try scorer award with nine.
Melanie Richards from Forster-Tuncurry was the most improved in league tag, Lucy Pither (Forster-Tuncurry) the top try scorer with 10 and Sarah O'Connor the leading points scorer with 76 (3 tries, 32 goals).
