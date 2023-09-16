Manning River Times
Old Bar win Group 3 premiership with great win over Port Sharks

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 16 2023 - 11:57pm, first published 7:00pm
THE Group Three Rugby League premiership shield is ensconced in Old Bar for the first time this century after the Pirates defeated Port Sharks 22-10 in an at times torrid grand final played at Port Macquarie.

