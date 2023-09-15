Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Grand final at Port Macquarie holds no fears for Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry looks for support during last season's grand final at Old Bar.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry looks for support during last season's grand final at Old Bar.

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry thinks playing the Group Three Rugby League grand final at Port Macquarie and not at the Pirates' home ground (aka The Graveyard) could be a blessing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.