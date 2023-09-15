The Pirates were at home for last season's decider and lost 22-12 to Port City. This was the first time the grand final had been played at Old Bar.
Henry says there's additional pressure with a home ground grand final.
"Last year at The Graveyard we expelled a lot of energy before we played,'' he said.
"Our club works on volunteers and everyone was there early in the day helping set up.''
There was also doubt leading into the game last year that it would even go ahead at Old Bar due to rain, with the club working hard to ensure the ground was in suitable order for players and spectators. Henry said that was a distraction the players didn't need.
"At Old Bar, the players usually get there early - there's no shade so you're in the sun all day and gas bagging with everyone," he said
Henry said the club would still have plenty of support at Port tomorrow, with two buses for spectators making the trip north. The club is also running a bus exclusively for the players.
He reasons that this means the players can concentrate on the job at hand tomorrow with no outside noise.
"We'll head up just after lunch. We can go in the backdoor and just focus on our game as a team and not worry about anything else,'' he said.
Lleyton Henry and John Dunbar have been added to an extended Old Bar squad, although the club has been buoyed with the news that interchange forward Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi has been given the green light to play.
"They've both been standouts for reserve grade all year. Lleyton can play anywhere, Johnny's been playing in the backs all year but in a pinch we could run him in the back row,'' Henry said.
The Pirates have met just about every night this week in preparation for Saturday and will have a captain's run today.
"We want to do to Port what they did to us in the major semi - come out fast and strong,'' Henry said.
Injury has necessitated that two forwards, Matt Prior and Nathan Napier have come into the squad in the last month of the competition. Henry said both have done all that has been asked of them.
The Old Bar squad is: Taye Cochrane; Emmanuel Solie, John Stanley, Shane Nigel, Simon Wise; Zac Butler; Jordan Worboys (cc); Jared Wooster, Mick Henry (cc), Matt Prior, David Aron, Nathan Napier, James Handford. Interchange (extended) Troy Clark, Jonathon Tickle, Pat Maloney, LLeyton Henry, Ruben Sipaea-Saifoloi, John Dunbar.
