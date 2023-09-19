SAFFRON Grass will become the first Manning footballer to represent Australian All Schools when she tours the USA next March.
The 17-year-old St Clare's High School student gained a spot in the national All Schools squad following the Australian championships played in Canberra. Saffron was a member of the NSW side that went through the tournament unbeaten. She was named NSW's players' player at the conclusion of the tournament, the award selected by the side's coaching staff.
At this stage details of the US tour have not been released.
"We'll be going in March, that's about all I know at this stage,'' Saffron said.
"I'm not sure if we'll have to attend any training camps or anything like that beforehand.''
Saffron said she was happy with her form throughout the championship.
"Our team dominated, so that made it easier I guess,'' she said.
"But I was so excited when I found out I'd made the side. It was awesome.''
Saffron played defensive midfield for NSW.
She gained a spot in the NSW team following the state all schools tournament held in Sydney, where she was a member of the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges team. Saffron was selected in the CCC team after trials, where she captained the Maitland Diocese to a win, scoring a goal in the 2-0 victory in the final.
Northern won seven games across five days and, remarkably, didn't concede a goal. All Australian states were represented in what was unofficially the national under 18 championship.
Northern was one of three NSW teams involved, with NSW Metro and Regional NSW the others. The NSW Metro side included players currently turning out with A-League Women clubs along with Junior Matildas.
She'll keep training in the off-season by playing futsal and also training with the Football Mid North Coast National Premier League (NPL) boys' sides.
Saffron plays for Newcastle Jets in the National Premier League. However, she's not sure where her football journey will take her after she returns from the US next year.
"It all depends on where I get into university,'' she explained.
Saffron fielded an offer from Maitland while she's also in discussions with Sydney clubs.
"I've also been retained by the Jets... but as I said, it will depend on uni.''
Saffron's also looking for opportunities to play football in the US college system and hopes the tour next March could lead to an opening.
"That would be good, I'll just have to see what eventuates,'' she said.
