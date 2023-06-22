FOOTBALL talent, Saffron Grass has been named in the NSW All Schools under 18 girl's team to play in the Australian championships in September.
This follows the NSW All Schools tournament played at Newcastle. Saffron was a member of the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) team.
The 17-year-old Taree St Clare's student was named in the combined colleges team following a tournament held last month. Saffron captained the Maitland Diocese team that won the championship in Newcastle. She scored a goal in the 2-0 win in the final.
Saffron wins the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
She said she was "pretty confident" about gaining a spot in the NSW CCC squad.
However, she wasn't as sure about selection in the state All Schools side when she spoke to the Times earlier this week before heading to Newcastle.
"I've been there for the past two years and haven't got a look in,'' she said.
However, the fact that she was among the older and more experienced players seeking selection could have worked in her favour.
"I'll just see how I go,'' she said.
All Schools was the start of a busy few weeks for Saffron.
We're losing most of our games, but we're an under 18 team playing against ex-Matildas and A-League players. It's a strong comp.- Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award recipient, Saffron Grass
Next month she's off to Melbourne with a Northern NSW team for the National Talent Challenge (NTC). This is for under 18 teams and the purpose is to identify players for the Junior Matildas (under 20s). Scouts from US colleges are also expected to attend.
"It's pretty exciting. Once again, I don't know how I'll go, but it will be a good experience,'' Saffron said.
Saffron's preferred position is defensive midfield. She plays for Newcastle Jets Academy in the NSW National Premier League in Sydney.
"We're losing most of our games, but we're an under 18 team playing against ex-Matildas and A-League players. It's a strong comp,'' she said.
Saffron has been in the Jets academy since she was under 13s and has risen through the grades to gain a berth in the NPL squad. This previously entailed heading to Newcastle for training.
"But they train in the mornings now and I can't get there - I'd miss school,'' she said.
Saffron has been given permission to train with Mid Coast FC's boy's teams in Taree which play in the Northern NSW NPL. Saffron completes Year 12 this year. She's eying off making football a career.
"I hope to study in Australia for a year then transfer to a college in America on a scholarship,'' she said.
In summer Saffron turns her attention to futsal. Last January she went to the nationals played in Sydney playing in the open women's division for Port Macquarie-based East Coast Eagles.
Saffron's was again named in the All Stars squad at the conclusion of the tournament a feat she's achieved "three or four times".
