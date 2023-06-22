Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Saffron Grass named in NSW All Schools under 18 girl's football team

By Mick McDonald
June 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saffron Grass has been selectedin the NSW All Schools girls 18s football side to play in the Australian championships.
Saffron Grass has been selectedin the NSW All Schools girls 18s football side to play in the Australian championships.

FOOTBALL talent, Saffron Grass has been named in the NSW All Schools under 18 girl's team to play in the Australian championships in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.