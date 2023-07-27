TAREE'S Saffron Grass was a member of the Northern NSW under 18 women's football team that dominated the National Talent Challenge played in Melbourne.
Northern won seven games across five days and, remarkably, didn't concede a goal. All Australian states were represented in what was unofficially the national under 18 championship. Northern was one of three NSW teams involved, with NSW Metro and Regional NSW the others. The NSW Metro side included players currently turning out with A-League Women clubs along with Junior Matildas.
Saffron, 17, played as a defensive midfielder, her preferred position.
Selectors use the challenge as a guide for future national squads.
Saffron now heads to the Australian All Schools in Canberra from September 11. She gained a berth in the NSW side following the state championships, where she was a member of the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges squad.
She expects to play defensive midfield.
Saffron plays for the Newcastle Jets in the NSW National Premier League.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
