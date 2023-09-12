Manning River Times
Two days of dragon boat racing on the Manning

By Maureen Fawcett
Updated September 13 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
Manning Dragon Boat Club members will be out in force for this weekend's regatta to be held on the Manning. Photo Manning Dragon Boat Club.
MANNING Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta will be held on the Manning River this weekend in front of Endeavour Place Reserve. The club has been working tirelessly to get approval, vendors, clubs and officials organised for the two-day event.

