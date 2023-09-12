MANNING Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta will be held on the Manning River this weekend in front of Endeavour Place Reserve. The club has been working tirelessly to get approval, vendors, clubs and officials organised for the two-day event.
They are most excited about the community teams they are putting together and have more than 40 keen locals already paid up and ready to go in the three 150m races they will be paddling in from 9am on Saturday.
Regatta coordinator Denise Yea and assistant, Wendy Orman, are proud of their club's efforts in signing up enough paddlers to take out three boats of paddlers. Each member was asked to get a least one friend or relative to sign up. So far, one member, Louise Watson, has managed to commit seven work friends for the morning event.
There is still time to join up and there will be space for those who decide to just come along on the day and sign up. This costs $25 to cover DBNSW fee and clothes that may get a little wet from the splashing that is bound to occur. Ring Wendy on 0407 543 813 for more information.
After the community races, sports clubs from the northern region will be arriving to take part in the Dash for Cash from. The 1km straight race which will start at 2pm from under the Martin Bridge and finish in front of the Manning River Rowing Club.
Sunday racing with the sports clubs will start at 8.30am with the fast and furious 200m races. Anthony Zanos from Radio 2RE will call the events on Sunday.
