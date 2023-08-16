Manning River Times
Success for Northern Region paddlers at world dragon boat championships in Thailand

By Staff Writers
Updated August 17 2023 - 8:22am, first published 8:00am
Northern Region paddlers Liz Harrison (Flamin Dragons, Port Macquarie) Wendy Orman (Manning River Dragons) and Lorrae Fitzgerald (Flamin Dragons) show off their silver medals for the womens 200m on the 5th day of the competition. Photo supplied
FOUR Northern Region dragon boat paddlers who trained at the Manning River Dragon Boat Club for months have returned from Pattaya, Thailand after competing in the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Championships.

