FOUR Northern Region dragon boat paddlers who trained at the Manning River Dragon Boat Club for months have returned from Pattaya, Thailand after competing in the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Dragon Boat Championships.
The four, Wendy Orman, Ken Fitzgerald, Lorrae Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Harrison returned with a stack of medals that they won in the six-day competition with the senior C (over 60) Australian team.
The competition was fierce, the weather unbelievably hot and humid and the conditions tough but they continued to push themselves to their absolute limits.
Wendy won six medals after being selected in the standard boat team. She received bronze in the 1km mixed, bronze in the 1km somen's team, silver in the 2km Wsmen's team, silver in the 500m somen's team, silver in the 200m Mixed team and silver in the 200m women.
The next World Dragon Boat Racing Championships will be held in in 2025 in Germany. Wendy believes this new venue will attract a record number of paddlers vying for the opportunity to represent Australia in the Aurora squad so she plans to start her training program after a brief recovery.
Wendy is happy to talk to anyone keen to try the sport. The Manning club runs regular Learn 2 Paddle programs. The next scheduled to start Saturday, August 26.
The cost is $30 for the 4 sessions of which 3 will be our regular Learn2Paddle sessions and for the 4th session will involve participating in the Manning River Dragon Boat Club Community team regatta on Saturday, September 16. This session will give newcomers first-hand experience in the thrill of competing in 2 x 150 metre races on the mighty Manning River. It is an exhilarating experience and an amazing way to complete the 4-week Learn2Paddle program.
Call 0407 543 813 to speak to Wendy or check out their Facebook Page, Instagram or Website.
