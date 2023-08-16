The cost is $30 for the 4 sessions of which 3 will be our regular Learn2Paddle sessions and for the 4th session will involve participating in the Manning River Dragon Boat Club Community team regatta on Saturday, September 16. This session will give newcomers first-hand experience in the thrill of competing in 2 x 150 metre races on the mighty Manning River. It is an exhilarating experience and an amazing way to complete the 4-week Learn2Paddle program.