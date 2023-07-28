Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Dragon Boat Club coach off to fourth world championship

By Mick McDonald
July 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Dragon Boat Club coach Wendy Orman has been named in the Australian team to contest the world championships for the fourth time.
Manning Dragon Boat Club coach Wendy Orman has been named in the Australian team to contest the world championships for the fourth time.

MANNING Dragon Boat Club coach Wendy Orman is off to her fourth world championship as a member of the Australian side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.