Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Manning Uniting Church fibreglass cow supports diary industry and community connection

By John Dun
September 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree church's very own dairy cow 'Connie'
Taree church's very own dairy cow 'Connie'

For some years, dairy farmers in NSW have been running a project aimed at supporting their industry by selling fibreglass cows that can be painted and displayed outside premises around the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.