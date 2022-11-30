Manning River Times
Home/News

Orange Sky need staff for laundry pods in Taree and Wingham

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever felt like a clean change of clothes might just be enough to get you through another day?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.