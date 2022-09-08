The dairy and beef industries and animal husbandry are important elements of our economy and economic development, MidCoast Councillor, Peter Epov says.
Cr Epov was putting forward his support for a project by the Lions Club of Taree to strategically place sculptures of cows across the Taree town centre, at this week's MidCoast Council meeting. The project is known as "Picasso Cows".
The motion was debated at length by councillors at the meeting on Wednesday, September 7 before it was passed with just one against the proposal.
Falling under the council vibrant spaces policy, the 1.5m high and two metre long sculptures will be available for sale to local businesses which can be displayed outside a number of locations across the town.
Recently the Lions Club of Taree purchased a small number of cow sculptures which they distributed to local schools as a hands-on way of learning about the dairy industry, MidCoast Council business liaison officer, Dennis Christianson reported to councillors.
The schools were asked to decorate and display the sculptures, Mr Christianson said.
"The project is intended to add to Taree's identity, in a similar way to the koala trail in Port Macquarie."
Cr Epov said the project was an opportunity to further advance community interest and moving the cows around the town would attract attention, interest and conversations while at the same time impact on the quality of the vibrant spaces program.
"This links into our strong diary industry," Jeremy Miller said.
And, admitting that he would not place the sculptures outside his business, Cr Miller believed is was a positive step towards brightening up the community.
The last statistic I saw was that 23 per cent of the State's milk came from this area.- Cr Peter Epov
If you look at our history the dairy industry in the Manning Valley was huge, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"We had arguably the highest milk producing area in NSW and the history around those local farms is part of our heritage," Cr Tickle said.
"Drawing attention to the dairy industry and its plight, and the struggles that some dairy farmers have had will pay homage to our history."
Cr Epov acknowledged support and comments from Crs Miller, Fowler and Tickle and emphasised the dairy industry continued to play a significant role in the community.
"The last statistic I saw was that 23 per cent of the State's milk came from this area which is significant and it is important for us to reinforce that with visitors who come to our towns and villages, and that we are a critical agrarian that makes an important contribution to the State's economy," he said.
"As a symbol the cow is very important. We also have a very important beef industry, a very strong beef industry which is a major employer, and animal husbandry is a very important element of our economy and economic development."
However the motion was not supported by Cr Dheera Smith.
"I have seen one of these cows at my school," the Wingham school teacher said.
"I have seen bits of paint on them that are probably not understood by the wider community, like anti-vax slogans etcetera and I would like to note that this cow movement is in no way like the koala trail Port which has a biodiversity and tourist sustainability practice," Cr Smith said.
"I would more happy with sugar gliders.
"It is not a good thing for our footpaths, our mobility, wheelchairs and people with walkers and I think we can find something for the future going towards our place."
As a local farming community, with more than 130 dairy farming families spanning from Gloucester to Kempsey, local community groups Mid North Coast Women in Dairy and the Taree Lions Club have partnered to donate 10 Picasso Cows to local schools across the Manning Valley and Barrington Coast Regions.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
