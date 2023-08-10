"Be prepared" is the Scout motto.
So it's no surprise that an emergency evacuation of nearly 40,000 scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, due to an impending typhoon took place without chaos.
Two of those scouts, Jake Guppy and Leah Clement, are members of the 1st Wingham Scout Group. They are part of the 900-strong contingent from are Australian.
The 25th World Scout Jamboree has been plagued with problems. Apart from the typhoon bearing down on South Korea, the 12 square kilometre site was not accessible until the second day of the Jamboree because floods slowed down preparation of the site, and a heatwave hit right on time.
"They knew it was going to be hot before they went. We all got told that, it was going to be hot and humid," Jake's mum, Kerrie Guppy said.
Australians, being used to such weather, went prepared: hats and sunscreen go without saying.
"One of the girls in Jake's unit packed an inflatable pool in her bag. Another unit dug a pool and lined it with a tarp. It's got its own Instagram page!" Kerry said.
However, the contingent from the UK did not cope with the 36 degree, 90 per cent humidity weather at all well, and pulled out of the Jamboree early, as did the US contingent.
Having been evacuated from the camping ground, the Australian contingent are now ensconced in comfort in various hotels around Seoul, and the participants are still having a great time despite the upheaval.
"The kids are in good spirits and there's no panic," Kerrie said.
Although, as is typical of a teenage boy, Jake hasn't been contacting his mum much, Kerrie says she is not worried in the slightest.
"I've had to scour social media to find photos of Jake and there's a video of him and he's going, "I'm having the best time, meeting all these people," Kerrie said.
"I've got full faith in the four leaders in Jake's unit. They're all experienced scout leaders. They know what they're doing and they know how to look after the welfare of the kids."
Alternative activities have been organised for the scouts, and there is talk of hiring a stadium for the closing ceremony on Saturday night, with the cancelled K-pop concert scheduled for the previous Saturday taking place during the closing ceremony.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
