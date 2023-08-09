Manning River Times
Vietnam Vigil held at Dawson River Cemetery

By Rick Kernick
A vigil was held at Dawson River Cemetery on August 3 for those from the area killed in the Vietnam War. Photo supplied.
In the peaceful surrounds of Dawson River Cemetery, the sound of bagpipes heralds a procession of witnesses to a solemn history, one that claimed the lives of two local men over half a century ago.

