The team from Mid North Coast Community College is developing a new community space in Taree, and is keen to seek contributions from community as it prepares to create a "new experience" at the old Mackies building in Pultney Street, Taree.
Sue English, Tim Baker and Darren Mumford are leading the development of this new space to ensure it offers targeted programs for youth and a range of creative opportunities for the broader community, with a vision to build a vibrant community of belonging.
Phase one will begin with preparing the site to offer introduction to trades. This will provide opportunities for young people to re-engage with learning in a hands on, work-like environment.
"These young people will require mentoring and will, as they move through their trades learning, contribute to the establishment of the space, leaving behind a legacy; a sense of pride for their contribution and a lasting connection with the space and the community," a spokesperson for Mid North Coast Community College said.
Phase two will see creative spaces develop and include art spaces, textiles, technology, woodworking, metal working and a community kitchen space.
Once these spaces are established, the college will offer a wide range of programs for adults with disabilities through its existing LifeSkills Express Program.
The final phase will see the establishment of "MakerSpace 2430" - open to the whole community through a membership model.
The college is not for profit and a registered charity and will be seeking donations of tools, equipment and materials to support the activity at MakerSpace.
"This project will be fuelled by human connection. Art and recreational activities are an important way to promote wellbeing and connection with community," the spokesperson said.
"Let's work together to create a fabulous learning and meeting space for the community."
If you would like to find out how you can help, call Sue English on 6583 7288.
