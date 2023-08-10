Manning River Times
Home/News

Mid North Coast Community College to transform old Mackies building in Taree

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Mid North Coast Community College team Darren Mumford, Tim Baker and Sue English. Picture supplied.
The team from Mid North Coast Community College is developing a new community space in Taree, and is keen to seek contributions from community as it prepares to create a "new experience" at the old Mackies building in Pultney Street, Taree.

Local News

