Jannali Simms, 14, was also a triple gold medallist, winning the under 15 girls 200m hurdles, breaking the regional record by more than a second with a time of 50.95s. Jannali also won gold in the 90m hurdles and triple jump, qualifying for State in three events. She also took home bronze in the 100m and 200m and was part of the bronze-winning senior girls relay team.