Manning River Times
Success for Taree athletes at regional titles

Updated February 7 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:00am
Taree athlete Jarrah Butler won gold in the 10 girls 60 metre hurdles, with Mia Currie (right) taking out the bronze.

TAREE athletes won 18 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals at the regional titles held in Tamworth.

