Dean Brame took a stranglehold on the Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders mountain bike trifecta series when taking out the second race held at the Kiwarrak trails.
Brame has now won both races in the three event series that concludes on Saturday, March 4.
Tip riders event coordinator, Bruce Pain said the day 'went like a dream.'
"We had a dry track this time and everything went off really well,'' Mr Pain said.
"It was fast, the times were two and three minutes quicker a lap than the first race in January.''
A field of 50 - on par with the opening race, contested the event in hot conditions.
Brame completed six laps of the 1.5km loop in winning the masters male (40 plus) division. His overall time was 1.40.50.
It was another good day for the local club. Luis Worth won the junior male (13-16 years) from Max Brame and Mitchell Lyon. Bruce Pain was successful in the e-bike while Sarah Nixon was second in the women's event. Charlie Kennett defied mechanical problems with his bike to win the super masters (50 plus).
Mr Pain said Dean Brame should only have to complete the third race in the series to clinch the overall championship.
However, this will also be the second round of the State series.
"We're going to a two hour race and a new race loop, which will be 6kms,'' he said.
"We're expecting quite a few more people in town for that one.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.