United opener Josh Hardy scores 182 not out

Updated February 6 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
United opener Josh Hardy was 182 not out in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Old Bar at Old Bar.

TAREE United moved to first place on the Manning T1 cricket ladder with a win over Old Bar at Old Bar in a game highlighted by an unbeaten 182 by United opener Josh Hardy.

