Sam Hull and Ryan Clark then took the score to 42 before Hull was trapped in front by Yates for 30. Clark was next to go for 25 with the score at 84. Wickets tumbled quickly then as the Bushmen took control and the last pair, Will Elliott and Lucas Monks teamed up with the score at 9/117. They gave the Dolphins some hope when they took the score to 139 before Monks was bowled by Summerville for 10. Elliott remained not out 11.