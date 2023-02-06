TAREE United moved to first place on the Manning T1 cricket ladder with a win over Old Bar at Old Bar in a game highlighted by an unbeaten 182 by United opener Josh Hardy.
This was Hardy's second unbeaten century this year and is also the highest score by a United batter in any grade. Hardy was involved in an opening partnership of 163 with Matt Collier before Collier was dismissed for 71. This would also be a club record.
Hardy and Damon Minett then took the score to 232 before Minett fell for 25, however, Dean Mills then blasted a quickfire 38 as United posted the imposing tally of 2/337 from the 40 overs, the biggest score in Manning cricket for many years.
Hardy hit nine boundaries and three sixes in his innings.
Old Bar captain Tom Kelly then played a lone hand in Old Bar's reply. Kelly made 103 as Old Bar posted 8/172.
United went into the game minus five regular players and only had 10 in the field.
The win by United and Gloucester's upset victory over Great Lakes gives United the competition lead with two matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals.
A FINE double by Ryan Yates highlighted Gloucester's win over erstwhile competition leader Great Lakes in the clash at Gloucester.
This maintains Gloucester's hopes of finishing in third place.
Yates held the Gloucester innings together with a well hit 75 after captain Harry Clarke won the toss and batted. He put on 89 with Jye Barkwill (26), with pair coming together with Gloucester struggling at 3/50. Yates hit three boundaries and three sixes in his stay at the crease before he fell to Ishan Thapa Magar.
Gloucester then slumped from 4/139 when Yates was dismissed to 8/152. Sam Whitbread contributed a valuable 15 to push the score to 176 from the 40 overs. Ishan Thapa Magar, with 3/27, was the most successful bowler.
Rhys Summerville then struck early for the Bushmen, capturing the prize wickets of Liam Simpson for 2 and Dean Elliott for a duck, leaving Great Lakes 2/2.
Sam Hull and Ryan Clark then took the score to 42 before Hull was trapped in front by Yates for 30. Clark was next to go for 25 with the score at 84. Wickets tumbled quickly then as the Bushmen took control and the last pair, Will Elliott and Lucas Monks teamed up with the score at 9/117. They gave the Dolphins some hope when they took the score to 139 before Monks was bowled by Summerville for 10. Elliott remained not out 11.
Summerville claimed 3/18 for Gloucester, Yates 3/33 and Mitchell Pinch 3/26.
WINGHAM returned to the winner's list but had a few nervous moments in the clash against Taree West at Johnny Martin Oval.
Successive losses in the previous two games ended Wingham's hopes of a top two finish and now has them battling with Gloucester for third spot.
Wingham batted first after captain Dave Rees won the toss and were 7/178 after their 40 overs. Ben Cole and opener Ryan McDermott took the score to 124 after a couple of early stumbles had Wingham at 2/36.
Cole top scored with 49 while McDermott made 33. The remainder of the batters made starts, but didn't go on to make a sizeable total.
Taree West's bowlers shared the spoils, with Jamil Ahmad taking 2/39 and Ben Aurisch 2/36.
Paul Cox and Will Gregory then gave Taree West their best start of the season with an opening stand of 60 before Cox was run out for 27. Gregory made a patient 43 to top score.
The West looked solid at 3/100 and then 4/132. However, they only managed a further 22 runs with the wicket of Kell McInness sparking the collapse. He made 35.
Wingham used eight bowlers, with Jaimee-Lee Woolfe the most successful. She took 3/35, continuing her successful season.
Next Saturday is the penultimate round. Old Bar and Taree West meet Old Bar Tavern at Old Bar in a game that will determine the wooden spoon. Taree United makes the trip to Gloucester while Great Lakes host Wingham at Tuncurry.
