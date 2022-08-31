Manning River Times
New TAFE NSW course teaches Barbecue Pitmastery online

Updated August 31 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:00am
COOKING WITH FIRE: Renowned pitmaster Adam Roberts will offer locals the hands-on skills to become wood-fire barbecue ready as part of a unique new TAFE NSW short course. Photo supplied

For those in Manning-Great Lakes who aren't quite a grill-master, or just want to 'up the steaks', there's a new TAFE course for that.

