Plans for major upgrade of Purfleet and housing at Old Bar

Residents of Purfleet will begin to see lots of work being carried out in the area once a development application lodged with MidCoast Council has been approved.
Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council has lodged a development application with MidCoast Council to subdivide land at Purfleet and construct new roads, pathways, parks, a bus stop and a roundabout. There are also plans to upgrade the existing roads so MidCoast Council will maintain those roads.
The project is a major upgrade to the suburb, with underground electricity and other underground infrastructure being brought up to date.
Joedie Lawler, CEO of Purfleet Taree LALC is quick to assure people that no land is being sold off in Purfleet, and that the subdivision is just a formalisation of what is already there.
"People put it out there that (we were) selling off the mission. No, we're not selling anything. It's about the development and the development only," Joedie explained.
"The houses sit on their own lot, because currently we have around 30 lots and they're all bits and pieces joined together and it's messy."
which is which is needed. It's been 20 plus years since anything was done out here. Yeah. We have constant water pipe bursts. And I think at one stage it was it was one or two a week. Wow. And when it rains because the drains aren't maintained. They overflow and then it causes flooding. So there's a whole heap of issues that will be addressed under the under this program.
The funding for the Purfleet project comes from the Roads to Home program, funded by the NSW government, to improve infrastructure and services for Aboriginal communities in NSW.
Old Bar developments
A development of medium density housing in Old Bar comprising 88 homes is set to go ahead if the development application is approved by MidCoast Council.
In addition, there are plans for a subdivision of land in Old Bar, and a subdivision in Purfleet.
MidCoast Council is inviting the community to comment on all three integrated development proposals.
Plans lodged in the DA for Old Bar Road, east of Wyden Street, show the intention for construction of eight houses, 56 townhouses, and 24 apartments, with parking for residents plus visitor parking. It is understood that buildings will not exceed 8.5 metres in height. The DA was lodged on August 4, 2022 for Oatrain Pty Ltd, a company registered in Sydney.
Also in Old Bar, a DA for a subdivision of 75 lots on Forest Lane was submitted on 12 April 2022 for Archer Nominees No. 21 Pty Ltd. The DA also includes construction of a new road.
To view plans on the above DAs and make submissions to council go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/development-applications-on-exhibition.
