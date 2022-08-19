An interactive puppetry-based show that is amazing audiences around the world is bringing dinosaurs to Manning Entertainment Centre.
Erth's 'Prehistoric World' is a show for children, parents and grandparents. It takes the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles, and back to land to see dinosaurs come to life.
Shows are on Friday, September 2 at 1pm and 6pm and on Saturday, September 3 at 10:30am. Book your tickets through the MEC.
Erth is a theatre company which has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 25 years. They aim to inspire and motivate people to make an impact in the world.
This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory board.
