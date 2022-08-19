Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Erth's 'Prehistoric World' is coming to Manning Entertainment Centre on September 2 and 3

August 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An interactive puppetry-based show that is amazing audiences around the world is bringing dinosaurs to Manning Entertainment Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.