Quotarians raising funds for Daffodil Day

Taree Quota Club will be collecting donations for one of the Cancer Council's most important fundraisers, Daffodil Day next week.
August 25 is Daffodil Day and the Ladies in Pink are setting up collection points at Wingham Plaza on August 24 and at Taree City Central on August 25.
Advertisement
Cancer has touched so many lives in the valley and this collection is one way to support the vital work of the Cancer Council.
The Quotarians are very aware that our community has been giving and giving over the last couple of years, what with floods, droughts, COVID and everything else that has been happening, but they ask for just one gold coin donation into their buckets from each person who passes the table. It will make a world of difference to someone struggling with this terrible disease.
Please give whatever you can .. no matter how little, it all adds up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.