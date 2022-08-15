Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert has returned home to the Manning Valley and is holding a concert on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Hall, Taree.
"It was actually JS Bach's music that instilled in me the love for the violin nearly 30 years ago," Linda said.
"To perform JS Bach's magnificent music for solo violin is always the highest honour and to have the privilege to present it for my listeners is always very humbling. I am ever-inspired by the lofty stature of this music.
"I never cease to be amazed at the fact that Bach's music is indeed loved and admired by not just musicians in Europe, but right around the globe.
"If there was ever a time we need to be inspired with brighter hopes for tomorrow, it is now, and the sheer power and beauty of JS Bach's violin music so beautifully does just that.
Linda is an international prizewinner, and is one of the few Australian alumni of Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Russia.
During her former student days in Russia, Linda Gilbert regularly featured as a soloist in the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory's highly prestigious concert series.
She also performed as a member of the Moscow Conservatory Students' Orchestra in the same institution's Bolshoi Zal, one of the world's most famous and highly-regarded concert halls.
In addition, Linda has featured at international festivals and other events at such venues as Bolshoi Zal of Kostroma Symphony Orchestra, St Peter and Paul Cathedral in St Petersburg, Concert Hall of Moscow Central Music School and the Myaskovsky, Rachmaninov and Chamber Halls of Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.
Now increasingly in demand as a professional soloist and chamber musician, Linda's talent for teaching, especially nurturing young students, has also been recognised and she is regularly invited to give lessons and masterclasses in Australia and abroad.
The concert commences from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall on the corner of Cowper and Gipps Streets, Taree. Doors open at 2pm and refreshments will be served after the concert.
Tickets are $40 adult, $35 concession, $60 family ticket (two adults, two children under 15) and are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/linda-gilbert-violin-tickets-390225203087. Tickets are also available for purchase at Bass'n'Blues Music Taree. Tickets will also be available at the door from 1.30pm.
