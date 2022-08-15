Manning River Times
Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert performing in Taree

August 15 2022 - 2:00am
Linda Gilbert performing on stage with an orchestra. Photo supplied

Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert has returned home to the Manning Valley and is holding a concert on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Hall, Taree.

