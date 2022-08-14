Samie Ferris is looking for blankets and warm winter clothes. But not for herself, mind you.
As the manager of the Taree Lifeline shop, Samie is looking for donations of goods that can be resold to raise money to fund Lifeline's Crisis Support Line, along with their community support programs.
"We are in desperate need of good clean quality blankets, manchester, men's and ladies winter clothing, jumpers and jackets," Sammy said.
"But we would love little things like little fan heaters, old oil heaters and all of those sorts of things, what most people need around the wintertime."
Lifeline is Australia's leading suicide prevention service, with its crisis support answering over a million calls a year from Australians in emotional distress or crisis. As a non-profit organisation, funds raised through its retail outlets go a long way to covering Lifeline's operating costs.
The organisation services a population of about 190,000 people living on the Mid North Coast, from Bulahdelah in the south to Nambucca Heads in the north, with their phone service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering support to those overwhelmed by difficulties.
Suicide awareness and prevention has been a big thing in my life. For me personally, and helping raise awareness and helping prevent suicide is probably one of my biggest goals- Samie Ferris
Of course this all takes money, and for this the shops rely on donations. Which is why Samie and the volunteer staff at Taree Lifeline shop need your help.
"We're particularly short at the moment. They're just things we are consistently getting asked for," Samie said.
Samie has been the store manager since October 2021, following a career as the regional manager for a variety store. It's a role she's passionate about, given the community service focus of the organisation.
"Suicide awareness and prevention has been a big thing in my life. For me personally, helping raise awareness and helping prevent suicide is probably one of my biggest goals," Samie said.
Unfortunately it's not just donations the Lifeline shop is looking for, as they are currently short staffed and looking for volunteers. The only skills needed are a willingness to work for the benefit of the community.
"We teach everybody our company policies here in store, we also work with Centrelink and 'work for the dole', so if they need to gain volunteer hours through those things we can help out here in store," Samie said.
"Or if you just want to donate your time because you've got nothing to do at home and would like to make some friends. Here's a good place to come."
Anyone interested in donating goods or seeking further information about volunteering can do so at the shop located at 40-50 Albert Street, Taree, between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.
