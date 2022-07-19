Cundletown Museum: a decade of service

Recently, Cundletown Museum quietly recognised a milestone in its service to Cundletown and the Manning area - its 10 year anniversary of collecting, displaying, informing, holding events, building infrastructure, welcoming and assisting visitors, researching, fundraising and connecting with the public.
Dedicated to preserving the past for the future, the museum continues to grow in its number of artefacts and reputation.
Like most voluntary organisations, however, maintaining a roster of volunteers becomes increasingly difficult as age, health, pressing commitments and external influences, such as the challenge of COVID-19 and its continuing affect, impacts the workers.
For this reason, Cundletown Museum has made the difficult, but necessary, decision to reduce its opening days, in order to more efficiently serve its patrons.
The Museum will now be open Wednesdays to Sundays, with its opening hours of 10am to 3pm remaining unchanged.
"We trust all locals and visitors might benefit from this new arrangement, as we seek to continue presenting and preserving the past of Cundletown at the museum," Cundletown Museum president, Margaret Love said.
The Museum is still committed to its regular fundraising event Breakfast at the Museum on the first Sunday of the month from 8am until 10am, and also their excursions to various locations within the local area. The next excursion will be on 29September, a trip to the Hastings area for a day of entertainment and enjoyment.
"We will be visiting Crystalline Pottery to learn how their unique pots are made, lunch at Finnians Irish Pub at Port Macquarie, then on to The Other Chef for a factory tour of their establishment, showing the making of jams, condiments and pickles using local products," Margaret said.
For further information, contact Margaret on 0428 522 556 and leave a message if unanswered; your call will be returned.
