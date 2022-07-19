Manning River Times

Cundletown Museum: a decade of service

Updated July 19 2022 - 7:04am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cundeltown Museum has reduced its days of operation because of a lack of volunteers. File photo

Recently, Cundletown Museum quietly recognised a milestone in its service to Cundletown and the Manning area - its 10 year anniversary of collecting, displaying, informing, holding events, building infrastructure, welcoming and assisting visitors, researching, fundraising and connecting with the public.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.