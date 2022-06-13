Manning River Times

100 year old Farmall tractor on display at Cundletown Museum

By Rick Kernick
June 13 2022 - 7:00am
Sitting proudly among various relics of the region's agricultural history, a 1920s era Farmall tractor has made the Cundletown Historical Society Museum its home and final resting place.

