Sitting proudly among various relics of the region's agricultural history, a 1920s era Farmall tractor has made the Cundletown Historical Society Museum its home and final resting place.
The tractor in question was first purchased by Les Phillips before being passed on to his son, Trevor Phillips, of Warrens Lane, Lansdowne. However, it has found a home now at the Cundletown Historical Society Museum.
Advertisement
The tractor and its implements were used for many years on the Phillips farm before being used to pump water from the river to the farm, with its engine running 24 hours a day. The tractor was more than just a farm implement for the family, as it would be brought out and run whenever there was a family get-together.
The tractor and its implements have been graciously donated to Cundletown Museum by the Phillips family.
With its working days now well and truly behind it, the once backbone of farming life can relax and be admired for its place in local farming history.
Farmall was a model name - and later a brand name - for tractors manufactured by International Harvester (IH), and was a prominent brand in the 20th century trend toward the mechanisation of agriculture. During the decades of Farmall production (1920s to 1980s), most Farmalls were built for row-crop work, but many orchard, fairway, and other variants were also built.
Most Farmalls were all-purpose tractors that were affordable for small to medium-sized family farms, performing enough of the tasks to eliminate or reduce the need for human labour and for working horses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.