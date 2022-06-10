Manning River Times

Cundletown Museum looking for donations to complete historic 'cream boat' preservation

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's survived fires, floods, a global pandemic and 23 prime ministers, but now the 'Sunlight' is looking for a little extra help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.