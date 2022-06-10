She's survived fires, floods, a global pandemic and 23 prime ministers, but now the 'Sunlight' is looking for a little extra help.
Resting on dry land behind the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society building with her 100th birthday approaching, the former cream boat has a dedicated group of volunteers working to restore her to her former glory.
But they need assistance.
Built in 1933 by Ryan and Sons for delivering milk and cream, the Sunlight began life almost a century ago working the Ghinni Ghinni Creek run.
By 1969 its days as a cream boat had ended and it was then repurposed as an oyster boat for three generations of oyster farmers before eventually finding a home with the museum.
In the words of project officer, Bruce Gibson, "We had the opportunity (to buy the boat). It was either we bought it or someone else was going to buy it. The committee figured it belonged here rather than in someone's backyard."
While unable to restore to its original condition, the project seeks to conserve the vessel, with work beginning three years ago. It has previously benefited from a $7000 grant from the Australian National Maritime Museum, but more funds are required to complete the project.
According to Cundletown Museum president Margaret Love, approximately $5000 more will be required to see it through to completion. "It's about $5000 we need, and that's without putting the cover over it. Without putting it in its boat shed."
Once completed, the plan is to keep the Sunlight in a colourbond housing. However there is still much to be done before that phase of the operation.
The boat's hull has been fibreglassed, which accounted for the grant money - plus another $1500 contributed by Cundletown Museum - leaving the wheelhouse and roof yet to be added.
All told, a great deal of work still awaits. But it is an example of living history for the region and something the 'crew' at Cundletown Museum are determined to see through to the end.
Further funding from the National Maritime Museum was complicated by the stipulation that all restoration work ceased to allow an evaluation as part of the grant process. With volunteers wanting to keep working, it was decided to continue and attempt to complete the project alone. This gave rise to the idea of honouring those who contributed funds.
"What we're planning on doing is anybody who donates $200 or more, their name will go on a plaque identifying that they have assisted in the conservation of the cream boat, the Sunlight," said Margaret. "You can donate a lesser amount, but we had to pick a figure of what we would put on the plaque. So we've said $200 or more".
Hopefully with community support the museum will be able to fully realise their dream of preserving this piece of local history for future generations to enjoy.
As for the Sunlight, she sits patiently, as she always has, a local of the Manning area for almost a century and still going. As Margaret says of the vessel, "It never left the Manning. It became an oyster boat but it always stayed on the Manning".
