New venue for Old Bar/Forster-Tuncurry moved to Trad fields

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:54am, first published June 1 2022 - 11:00pm
Kurt Lewis on the move for Old Bar in a trial game against Byron Bay at the Trad fields earlier this year. The Pirates will play Forster-Tuncurry at the Trad complex on Satruday.

OLD Bar's Group Three Rugby League fixtures against Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday (June 4) have been switched from the Old Bar Reserve to the Trad fields at Old Bar.

