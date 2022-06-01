OLD Bar's Group Three Rugby League fixtures against Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday (June 4) have been switched from the Old Bar Reserve to the Trad fields at Old Bar.
While not at their regular home ground, this will be Old Bar's first competition game at Old Bar this season.
All other matches will be as per-program at this stage, with Port City to meet Wauchope at the Port Regional Stadium on Saturday while on Sunday Taree City host Port Sharks and Wingham Tigers head to Kempsey to tackle Macleay Valley.
Old Bar, Port City and Wingham played their first games of the season last weekend after their earlier matches had to be postponed due to closed fields. For the first time this year all games went ahead last weekend.
Macleay Valley and Port City plan to play the match deferred from May 22 on Thursday evening, June 9 at Kempsey while the Old Bar/Wingham game, also originally scheduled for May 22, will now be at Wingham on Saturday, June 11.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
