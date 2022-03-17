news, local-news,

OLD Bar Pirates will meet the Todd Carney-captain-coached Byron Bay Red Devils in a rugby league trial at the Old Bar Trad Fields on Saturday, March 19. Two games are going ahead, with the Pirates to clash with Gloucester Magpies in reserve grade before the main event against Byron. Reserve grade will play at 2pm, and first grade at 3.30pm. Pirates first grade co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said on Thursday morning the games will go ahead unless there is a substantial amount of rain going into Thursday evening, and Friday. Jordan said the team is excited for the day, with plans to head back to Club Old Bar with the Byron team for a presentation after the match. Byron Bay play in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Jordan said the Pirates will head to Muswellbrook on Saturday, March 26 for a further trial. The Group Three season-proper now won't start until Saturday, April 30, following the withdrawal of Camden Haven from all grades. Read more: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/5596abbe-ce2e-4c73-a8aa-35a2181a6894.jpg/r0_27_917_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg