TWELVE Taree Torpedoes swimmers will contest this weekend's Swimming NSW short course championship (south) at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre in Forster.
The northern titles will be at Evans Head. Results from the two venues will be merged to determine the placings in each event.
At Forster there are 118 individual swimmers plus four visitors, slightly down on last year. Clubs involved are Coffs Harbour, Forster, Gloucester, Kempsey, Laurieton, Macksville, Nambucca heads, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, Trinity, Wauchope and Woolgoolga.
The competition should be of a high standard with many national-level swimmers competing, including Joel Fleming (Forster), Sophie Mayes (Trinity), Bailey Whitton (Macksville) and Lilly Geddes (Trinity).
In the north the venue will be Evans Head Aquatic Centre, where there will be 117 individual swimmers, four more than last year which is remarkable considering the flood devastation in the area. Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Nambucca, Trinity, Twin Towns and Wauchope will be represented.
Multi class national swimmers who did well at the nationals this year in Adelaide were McKinley Arnison (Alstonville), Claire McIntosh (Laurieton), Jakob Thompson and Sebastian Webster (Stroud).
Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Centre was the venue for a qualifying carnival last Sunday. Taree was represented by 11 swimmers, six attending a short course meet for the first time, gaining times for other championships, including this weekend's event.
All up Taree swimmers gained three first placings, six seconds and six thirds while a number recorded PB times.
