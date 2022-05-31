Manning River Times

Twelve Taree swimmers head to short course championship

Updated June 1 2022 - 5:35am, first published May 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Taree swimmer April Yelacic contesting last weekend's qualifying meet at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre, the venue for this weekend's North Coast short course (southern) titles.

TWELVE Taree Torpedoes swimmers will contest this weekend's Swimming NSW short course championship (south) at the Great Lakes Aquatic Centre in Forster.

