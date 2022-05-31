In the north the venue will be Evans Head Aquatic Centre, where there will be 117 individual swimmers, four more than last year which is remarkable considering the flood devastation in the area. Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Maclean, Murwillumbah, Nambucca, Trinity, Twin Towns and Wauchope will be represented.