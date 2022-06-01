Manning River Times

Streetscape details being finalised for Wingham CBD

June 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction on the modified t-intersection of Bent and Farquhar Streets will start late 2022 or 2023. Image supplied

The plan to transform Wingham's CBD is moving along, with MidCoast Council working closely with a local working party to finalise streetscape details.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.