Streetscape details being finalised for Wingham CBD

The plan to transform Wingham's CBD is moving along, with MidCoast Council working closely with a local working party to finalise streetscape details.
Local Aboriginal artists and the Manning Regional Art Gallery have recently been consulted to see how cultural elements can be included in the upgrade.
An agreement has also been reached to use a stretcher bond pattern in the footpath. This pattern can be found throughout the Wingham CBD already, including in front of Wingham Museum. A test panel for the footpath was constructed opposite the Museum in Farquhar Street to try three different finishes and give people an idea of what it will look like.
Meanwhile, community members have been busy growing red cedar and black booyong trees to eventually be planted in the town centre. The trees are being cared for under local conditions and potted up so they have the best chances of success when they do eventually go in.
Due to the impacts of wet weather on road construction programs, works at the intersection of Bent and Farquhar Streets are not expected to start until late 2022 or early 2023.
"While we wait for resources to become available, we will continue working with the community to finalise the aesthetic details of the streetscape and develop the detailed design of Isabella Street, Primrose to Wynter Streets," said council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott.
"It's important to us to keep working closely with the working party, to ensure that this project reflects the needs and desires of the local community.
"It has been a great community effort so far and I'd like to thank the Wingham community for their efforts and patience. Unfortunately we have had a lot of other impacts as a result of the wet weather."
