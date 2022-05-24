Manning River Times

Taree Quota delivers relief to flood affected areas

May 24 2022 - 7:00am
Susan Johnston and relieving principal Michael Lord of Woodburn Public School accepting the gift of books and puppets from Marj Phillips of Taree Quota Club. Photo supplied

Taree Quotarian, Marj Phillips recently travelled to flood affected areas on the North Coast of NSW to deliver money and goods collected from the Manning Valley community to help out people impacted by the recent floods.

