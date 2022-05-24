Taree Quota delivers relief to flood affected areas

Taree Quotarian, Marj Phillips recently travelled to flood affected areas on the North Coast of NSW to deliver money and goods collected from the Manning Valley community to help out people impacted by the recent floods.
Her first stop off point was Woodburn Public School to deliver books and finger puppets to students.
Mrs Phillips then travelled on to Ballina where she delivered a cheque and gift cards valuing $13,000 to the Lismore Quota Club to help families who lost everything during the floods. The gift cards will be used for the purchase of necessities for victims.
As well, a quilt crocheted by Pat Gaitskell, another very active member of Taree Quota Club, was also provided. It is hoped that Lismore Quota will be able to raffle the quilt to provide even more necessities for their local community.
"None of this would have been possible without the generosity of Manning residents and the enthusiastic fund raising of our small band of Quota ladies who have carried out bucket collections, pop-up shops, garage sales, fashion parades, charity dinners and afternoon teas to raise this very sizeable donation to help our neighbours," Janenne Towers, president of Taree Quota, said.
