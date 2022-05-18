TAREE Wildcats hope to turn their stuttering Coastal Premier League football season around in the home game against Macleay Valley at Omaru Park on Saturday.
The Wildcats have yet to win a game and in their last outing they were thrashed 10-0 by reigning champions Coffs United. However, captain-coach Shannon Hall said for the first time this season Taree should be close to full strength.
Advertisement
"We need a good result,'' Hall said.
"So hopefully we can kick start our year from this weekend. We should have everyone back this week, Mitch Walet and Kyle Brady are still in doubt, although Kyle should be right.''
Macleay Valley have two wins, a draw and a loss from four games this year. Like the Wildcats, they have some postponed fixtures to organise.
"We did beat them last year, although things have changed a bit since then,'' Hall said.
Taree hoped to get a training session at Omaru last night after the field was again closed earlier this week.
"It was drying out pretty well until the rain last weekend,'' Hall said.
However, Hall is concerned that more rain is forecast for this weekend. The last thing the Wildcats want is another weekend on the sidelines.
Last weekend's game against Northern Storm was a victim of the weather. This makes three fixtures the Wildcats will have to catch-up and two are against Coffs Harbour sides.
"That'll mean double headers, with the games on a Sunday and that's not ideal when we will have to travel to Coffs Harbour,'' Hall admitted.
"They added to two extra clubs this year so that means there's no spare weekends. But it is what it is I suppose, we'll just have to deal with it.''
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.