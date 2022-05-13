IT has been a rather fairly slow week for all anglers.
Outside anglers have scored a few reds from the close in grounds while those trolling lures have been able to pick up good sized mac tuna.

The seas have been reasonably calm with winds predominantly from the north. The sea temperature is just below 22 degrees.
The beaches have been quiet with only small tailor and dart biting. Best tailor have come from the rocks with fish of a kilo and above being caught on lures and bait. Garfish fished on a 4 hook rig and gently spun will get the most attention.
Most of the flathead have moved up-river but there are still a few good fish being taken from the walls at Harrington and Manning Point.
Heaps of small bream - most under-sized - have been caught from the walls on yabbies and mullet gut.
An occasional good fish of 800 to 900 grams is being caught. There are still plenty of luderick along the wall.
Fresh yabbies at night get the best result.
