Manning River Times

Some catches outside but generally quiet week for anglers

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A few good fish have been taken from the walls at Harrington.

IT has been a rather fairly slow week for all anglers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.