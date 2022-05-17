THE opportunity to hold the event in better surfing conditions prompted Saltwater Boardriders Club to shift the Kevin Lee Memorial Single Fin Contest to this weekend.
This will be the first time it has been run in two years due to the pandemic. Previously the contest, which was inaugurated in 2015, has been held in conjunction with the Old Bar Festival on the October long weekend.
Saltwater Boardriders secretary Kirby Byrne said surfing conditions usually aren't great in October.
"So we decided to move it to May to see how it goes,'' Kirby explained.
All surfers will ride single fin board from 1980 or earlier, with surfboard collector Brad Morris from Old Bar providing the bulk.
Kirby said 48 surfers can be accommodated and earlier this week this had nearly been achieved.
Surfers will meet at the Old Bar Surf Club at 7am on Saturday where the venue will be determined.
"We do like to hold it at Old Bar, but we'll be mobile to ensure we get the best surfing conditions,'' Kirby said.
Old Bar-Wallabi Point locals will be strongly represented, however there'll also be a contingent from Queensland, as well as Forster, Black Head and Pacific Palms. The contest should conclude between 2 and 3pm.
The contest is held in memory of Kev Lee, a former Saltwater Boardriders Club president, and is also a fundraiser for the oncology unit at Manning Base Hospital.
Saltwater Malibu Club members assist with the running of the contest and the catering.
"It's a good event for the local surfing community,'' Kirby said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
