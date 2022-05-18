The little boy who grew up playing with the iconic blocks in his bedroom is Australia's Lego Master.
And now Joss Woodyard - who took out the title with his younger brother Henry on Monday night, May 16 - says he's one step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming a Lego designer in Denmark.
The brothers won the Lego Masters (TV show) title and a $100,050 grand prize for their "monster versus crab" Lego build.
Three years younger than his brother, Henry says he was practically born with Lego in his hands.
There was always Lego in the house from the time I was born, he said.
"The unexpected win wasn't something I was mentally prepared for, I wasn't thinking it was a possibility throughout the whole competition so to make it is just really mind blowing," Henry said.
They were dubbed the ones to beat this season after they won the first challenge.
"Winning the first challenge kicked us off with confidence but maybe it wasn't the smartest move because we set expectations for ourselves and put a lot of pressure on ourselves," he said.
"We gave it our all in every single challenge, we didn't stop to take a breather for any which meant we had so much pressure on us."
Joss made a name for himself in the Lego world prior to entering the competition after one of his builds was selected to go to the Lego House Masterpiece Gallery in Berlin.
"Now I want to apply to be a Lego designer, I want to work in Denmark and create Lego sets that people can buy and build themselves which has always been a dream of mine and I think having the title of Lego Master is going to be huge asset in getting that kind of job," said Joss.
"Life changing is an understatement. I don't think we were prepared for how much the competition has done for us.
"I've done a lot of Lego building in the past, I've got a pretty wide amount already so I had different skills that I could draw from which helped but I am not after Brickman's job. We will let him have it."
Twenty-four-year-old Joss works at the Lego store in the Newcastle suburb of Charlestown, which he said was one of the city's main attractions.
Prior to the competition he would spend 20 to 30 hours a week building Lego, while 21-year-old Henry built for fun and only went on the show to support his brother.
Joss was the mastermind behind the builds, tasked with finding creative ways to bring them to life while Henry designed the builds for up to two hours.
"Being creative on the spot is not something that is very natural to anyone, you have to be in a certain mood for it so it was very difficult and I think we officially ran out of ideas at the semi final. Luckily we had one big idea left for the finale," Henry said.
"We had a lot of inspirations behind our builds and particularly the final one. We are both big fans of giant robots and fighting monster movies. The Lego sets that we would buy and enjoy building the most as kids were the ones with a team of heroes fighting a monster," Joss said.
"It was incredibly challenging for both of us. I think it was one of the most fun, the most stressful and the most rewarding thing I have done in my life."
The two said building Lego brought their relationship together because it gave them a safe space to break down walls and talk to each other about anything.
"We grew up our whole lives building Lego in the same room but never worked on things together so this competition has even strengthened that," Joss said.
Before relocating to Newcastle to study a Bachelor of Music (Joss) and 12 months of architecture (Henry) the brothers attended Tuncurry Public School and Great Lakes College, Forster and Tuncurry campuses.
Henry, who has set aside his studies for the time being, is working as a safety officer during construction work at Newcastle Airport.
"I think I will spend a lot (of the winnings) on Lego," he said.
Josh plans to put some of the prizemoney towards his upcoming wedding.
