The announcement of the construction of three roundabouts on Wingham Road in the Kolodong area leads me to question the priorities of MidCoast Council.
Given the recent incomplete road works in Wingham, which has seen Farquhar Street blocked for many months, it seems to me that the priorities are misplaced in relation to Wingham Road.
Anyone who travels between Wingham and Taree would know that the majority of roadway between Cedar Party Creek bridge and Bushland Drive is one continuous patchwork with numerous bone jarring undulations.
Surely repair of Wingham Road is, or should be, a higher priority than the three roundabouts proposed.
I would be most interested to know what has led to the decision to construct the roundabouts.
