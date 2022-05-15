Manning River Times
Opinion

Letter to the editor - three roundabouts on Wingham Road at Kolodong

By Tony Ryan
May 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Three roundabouts will be constructed in a 1.8 kilmetre section of Wingham Road at Kolodong.

The announcement of the construction of three roundabouts on Wingham Road in the Kolodong area leads me to question the priorities of MidCoast Council.

Local News

