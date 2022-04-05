news, local-news,

The clearing of a significant number of mature trees to make way for improvements to the Wingham Road and Youngs Road intersection is being undertaken to improve safety at the busy intersection. The intersection is on a crest with limited visibility, in a 90 kilometre per hour zone, MidCoast Council's manager of projects and engineering, Rhett Pattison said. "While conserving vegetation is a priority where possible, in this case we need to clear to allow for the widening of the road to improve safety." The clearing will involve the removal of 69 trees, eight dead trees and some non-native species. Mr Pattison said vehicles currently entering and exiting Youngs Road do so at some risk. Related: Wingham Road intersection and bus stop upgrade "The school bus currently drops children on Wingham Road. Awaiting parents are forced to park in Youngs Road. Children have to cross the road, with poor visibility, in a 90km zone to reach their ride home." The road improvements will widen the road along Wingham Road. This will meet Transport for NSW guidelines to provide 'clear zones' on roadsides. The upgrade will also include an acceleration lane for vehicles turning onto Wingham Road and a turn lane for vehicles entering Youngs Road from Wingham Road. Mr Pattison explained that offset planting of 206 native trees will take place. An environmental study undertaken as part of the proposal to remove the trees reports there is no 'continuous' wildlife corridor in the area. While you're with us "While we assess the environmental impacts of all our projects, the safety of our community, especially our children, is our priority. "The new intersection, wider lanes and bus stop location will improve the safety and driving experience for both pedestrians and motorists." Road users may experience slight delays, mostly at night, as the works progress. Reduced speed limits and at times the closure of one lane will be in place. Drivers are asked to remain alert to altered speed limits and obey all traffic directions and signage. Works will continue until early July, weather permitting. The project is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the State government under the $100 million Road Infrastructure Upgrade program. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2a23e28a-81c0-4968-96d8-339f79a74dae.jpg/r9_375_3991_2625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg