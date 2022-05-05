newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Three roundabouts will be constructed on a 1.8 kilometre stretch of Wingham Road at Kolodong as part of major works expected o take 12 months to complete. A new entrance will be constructed to Hargreaves Drive, just east of the current intersection. The road will be widened between Cedar Party Road and Potoroo Drive, and between Marie Avenue and the old nursery. A section of road on Cedar Party Road will also have new drainage and kerb and guttering constructed. MidCoast Council is establishing a works compound in readiness for the start of the upgrade. The project will be completed by May 2023, weather permitting. Traffic control measures will be in place during all stages of the works and delays should be expected. This project is funded by the NSW Government in association with Council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package.

