Mothers the winners in Wingham vs Old Bar under 8s match

Jon Jess and his wife, Deb, have an annual tradition for whichever of the Wingham Tigers Junior Rugby League side John is coaching that year.
On Mother's Day, the players on Jon's team, this year the under 8s, all receive something to give to their mums after the game, with the players of the match on both the Tigers team and the opposing team getting something extra.
Around seven years ago, the tradition started when Jon and Deb were out shopping post Easter and saw cheap chocolate for sale.
"And from then on, Deb decided she would do something for whatever team I coach and it's just progressed from there," Jon explained.
These days, it's Deb's handiwork that is gifted. An avid crocheter, this year all of the under 8s Tigers received a face washer with crocheted edges, a crocheted rose, a packet of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, and a little crocheted bag to put it all in.
In addition, the player of the match on both teams (this year the opposing team was the Old Bar Pirates under 8s) received a crocheted blanket.
Deb is never without blankets to give out - Jon says she used to donate them to Ronald McDonald House.
"She's just got a stack of them and (gives them to) someone who is having a baby or wants a raffle prize or anything," Jon said.
"It's special, because I don't have a mother anymore. You always only ever had one mum.
"And it's just something we do for the kids and the mothers really appreciate it."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
