Manning River Times

Mothers the winners in Wingham vs Old Bar under 8s match

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the items made by Deb Jess gifted to mothers via the under 8 players this Mothers Day. Photos supplied

Jon Jess and his wife, Deb, have an annual tradition for whichever of the Wingham Tigers Junior Rugby League side John is coaching that year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.