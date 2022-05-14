Manning River Times

The couple is on the move to Sydney before venturing overseas

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The journey of a thousand miles begins for Peggy and Steve

Peggy and Steve Hong won't miss the long hours and seven day working week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.