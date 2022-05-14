The journey of a thousand miles begins for Peggy and Steve

Peggy and Steve Hong won't miss the long hours and seven day working week.
But, the happy couple from the popular Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant in Forster's Wharf Street will certainly miss their valued clientele.
After more than three decades in the hospitality industry the couple is hanging up their collective aprons and packing away their kitchen implements for a well earned extended holiday and retirement.
Earlier this month, Steve - or KokWah Hong - and Peggy Sew Kin passed the business on to new owners.
Originally from Ipoh in Malaysia, Steve landed in Australian in 1978 after training to be a chef in Singapore, while Peggy travelled from the Cameron Highlands via Holland where she worked in retail for about eight years.
The couple met while working at a service station take-away in Wyong, marrying just six months later, before putting their savings and careers on the line to purchase what was then the Happy Inn Chinese Restaurant in Wallis Street 34 years ago.
It was a struggle and business was very slow at the start, Peggy admitted.
On some days the couple would only put $70 through the till, leaving little to pay for food and rent.
But, hard work and the introduction of a smorgasbord selection of dishes began to entice diners through the door.
People here have been very friendly and welcoming.- Peggy Seu Kin Hong
"It (smorgasbord) attracted a lot of new customers," Peggy said.
"And, the quality of our food, which was very tasty, also attracted more diners," she said.
In between running the successful restaurant, which began daily at 9am with preparation for the coming day, followed by lunch from 12-2pm and then 5pm until the last customer left, Peggy looked after their children, William and Julie (now aged in their 30s).
After seven years the growing business moved to its first Wharf Street Happy Garden premises before 11 years ago relocating to is present location at the opposite end of the street.
Over the years the generous couple has shared their profits with the community contributing to many charities, volunteer organisations, schools and sporting clubs.
During the Black Summer bushfires the Happy Garden helped feed volunteer RFS fire fighters.
"I love to donate to our local people," Peggy said.
"People here have been very friendly and welcoming."
Later this month the couple will relocate to Sydney to be closer to their two children and family, and plan to see the sights of Bali, Europe, China and Malaysia.
Many years have passed since the couple returned to their place of birth.
Steve, who confessed to a love of horses, plans to attend the 'odd' race or two, while Peggy would like to brush up on her computer skills.
"I will miss my friends; I will be very sad to leave," she said.
"And we will miss all our customers and the community," Steve said.
"But we are looking forward to a new era and relaxing."
Peggy and Steve will continue to help the new owners until the hand-over this Sunday, May 14.
All their customers and members of the community are welcome to pop in and say farewell.
