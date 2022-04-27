news, local-news,

The Taree ALP branch and its candidate for the seat of Lyne in the upcoming federal election, Alex Simpson tonight (Wednesday, April 27) host a forum on the issues affecting the health and aged care sectors. Members of these sectors, as well as managers and unions, have been invited to the event at Ormsby House, Taree. A panel of members from both health and aged care sectors, and Mr Simpson, will speak about their experience and expertise, and will then take questions from the floor. Mr Simpson said of the four major areas of concern raised with him in the Lyne electorate, health and aged care services were at the top of the list, plus climate change, jobs and education. "Among the campaign's priorities, health and aged care are the most serious areas of need in the electorate," Mr Simpson said. "Lyne is home to an older population facing the inequality we see too often in regional Australia."

