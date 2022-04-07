news, local-news, Federal election, The Greens, Karl Attenborough, Lyne electorate

Greens candidate for Lyne, Karl Attenborough says he's committed to living up to ensuring there is open, transparent and accountable government, that the environment is protected from exploitation and ensuring that if any Australian falls upon hard times they will be taken care of. "I know it's the same system that has put profit ahead of people, which is destroying the environment and exacerbating climate change, funnelling enormous wealth to a handful of billionaires whilst millions of Australians struggle to provide for themselves and their families. "I am confident we can achieve change to protect the climate, restore the environment and deliver an equitable outcome to all Australians." A former police officer with more than 15 years experience in remote, indigenous towns, Mr Attenborough was commended for reducing serious crime and improving relationships between police and the community. He moved to Harrington 12 years ago with his wife, Marcella following two decades holidaying in the area. He calls himself a 'recognised' recreational angler who is a passionate advocate for the protection of the environment and ethical and sustainable fishing. "I'm proud to be part of a party that relies upon grass roots democracy and rejects corporate donations. "I'm committed to working with you and using the position you give me to place integrity above all, ensuring we have a professional and accountable government that puts people and the planet before profit and self-interest." Mr Attenborough invited members of the community to get in touch to discuss issues they feel strongly about by email at attenboroughkarl@gmail.com or type "Karl Attenborough" into the Facebook search engine. RELATED: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/6d99c9cd-45d8-404e-8079-e170a76d454f.jpg/r0_137_1280_860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg