Forster businessman Joel Putland is the United Australia Party's candidate for the seat of Lyne in the upcoming Federal election. The seat, which stretches from Tea Gardens to Wauchope, has been held long-term by the Nationals' Dr David Gillespie. Mr Putland grew up on the Mid North Coast and now lives in Forster with his wife and four children. "I am not a politician, but I am being called upon to step up and serve the community," Mr Putland said. RELATED: Lyne Labor candidate lists priorities "I am deeply concerned about the loss of our freedoms. All the major parties have supported lockdowns and mandates which have torn families and lives apart and destroyed local businesses. The current government has grossly mismanaged the pandemic and needs to be held accountable for their actions over the past two years." Having been involved in business for two decades, Mr Putland says he is passionate about allowing small businesses the freedom to operate without government coercion and overreach, which he says has been strangling the economy. "We need to defend the rights of Australians by having a written Bill of Rights and end corruption (in) Australian politics by establishing a Federal Independent Commission Against Corruption," Mr Putland said. UAP chairman Clive Palmer confirmed that Mr Putland has the support of the United Australia Party leadership. "Joel is already a leader in his community, and I have every confidence that he will be an outstanding Member for Lyne following the next election," Mr Palmer said. Mr Putland said the integrity of politicians, ballooning national debt, decent jobs and training for young people as well as quality aged care for the elderly are the biggest issues of this campaign. "These are all issues which can be addressed with the right policies and the right attitude. The UAP definitely have the right policies, and I look forward to tackling these issues head on," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/9b99e457-6c0d-4ad4-9bfc-61417d01de59.jpg/r0_295_2844_1902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg