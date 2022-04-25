Triple book launch for war history buffs at Wingham Services Club

community,

Manning Valley Historical Society is hosting the launch of three books by three different authors at Wingham Memorial Services Club on Sunday, May 1. The three titles being launched are Rendezvous with Death - ANZAC stories of the Great War, Enlisting for Gallipoli, and A Soldier of the 2/30th Battalion - Terry O'Rourke's War. Rendezvous with Death was written by Emeritus Professor John Ramsland OAM, a historian and author of more than 18 non-fiction books. Professor Ramsland is a history professor at University of Newcastle, and wrote A Struggle Against Isolation - a history of the Manning Valley and Custodians of the Soil - a history of AboriginalEuropean relationships in the Manning Valley of NSW. Enlisting for Gallipoli was written by local author, Maurie Garland. Maurie's last book, published in 2019, was titled Who Poisoned Mary Dean?. He is also the author of The Trials of Isabella Mary Kelly, Jimmy Governor: Blood on the Tracks and Horace Dean: A Pocket Full of Lies. Another local author, Margaret Clark, authored A Soldier of the 2/30th Battalion - Terry O'Rourke's War. Margaret is a prolific author of local history books. Two of Margaret's books, Postcards from the Front and Carmichael's 1000, were presented to the NSW Parliamentary Library in 2018. All three authors will be present at the launch, and copies of their books will be available for purchase. Entry to the event is free, but donations to Manning Valley Historical Society will be welcomed. RSVP to attend is required by Thursday, April 28 and can be made by ringing Wingham Museum on 6553 5823 during Museum open hours 10am to 4pm daily. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

