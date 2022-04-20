news, federal-election,

By noon Friday (April 22) we will know who is contesting the federal seat of Lyne. Now that the electoral roll has closed, Thursday is the next key date for the federal election. Changes and additions to the roll closed 8pm Monday and now anyone intending to stand for parliament must lodge their nominations by noon on Thursday, April 21. Following that, the Australian Electoral Commission will publicly announce nominations 24 hours after nominations close, at noon on Friday, April 22 after the ballot draw is held. What we know so far: Dr David Gillespie has held the seat of Lyne since September 7, 2013. David and his wife Charlotte have three children and have a farm in the Hastings Valley. The Australian Labor Party has endorsed Alex Simpson as its candidate for Lyne in the coming federal election. Mr Simpson has a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and physics and has worked as a research assistant developing energy storage technology. Greens candidate Karl Attenborough is a former police officer with more than 15 years experience in remote, indigenous towns. He moved to Harrington 12 years ago with his wife, Marcella. Forster businessman Joel Putland is the United Australia Party's candidate for the seat of Lyne in the upcoming Federal election. Other known candidates are Steve Attkins Independent, Josephine Cashman for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party and Mark Hornshaw for the Liberal Democrats. Pre-poll voting While the election day is May 21, elections are becoming less and less about a single day and more about a prolonged voting period, due to the rise of pre-poll voting. Early voting starts 12 days before polling day - so Monday, May 9 this time. It's available, either in person or by post, for people who on election day will be outside the electorate where they are enrolled; will be more than 8km from a polling place or travelling; will be unable to leave their workplace to vote; or who are seriously ill, infirm, due to give birth or are in hospital where they can't vote, among other reasons. There will be a range of COVID-19 safety measures at polling places, which include the requirement for election staff to be vaccinated and to wear a face mask. There will also be physical distancing and using hand sanitiser which may slow down the process. Labor candidate for Lyne Alex Simpson Forster businessman is United Australia Party candidate for Lyne Reignite Democracy Australia "meet the candidates' at Tinonee Karl Attenborough is the Greens candidate for the seat of Lyne Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/17a919d4-cb2a-4dbe-a075-1a831135f386.jpg/r0_1_297_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg