news, federal-election,

Greens NSW Senate candidate David Shoebridge and Greens candidate for Lyne, Karl Attenborough were in Bulahdelah on Tuesday (April 19) calling for greater protections for aged care residents. The Greens announced their Aged Care for All policy in front of Cedar Wharf Lodge, Bulahdelah's only nursing home, which is set to be shut down 10 days after the Federal election despite passionate opposition from the community and residents. The Greens policy would see an additional $6 billion a year invested in aged care to keep smaller facilities like Cedar Lodge open so that people can age in place, Mr Shoebridge said: "This facility is highly valued by the community and it is a crime to see it shut because of a lack of federal funding. Candidates in the running for Lyne: Labor candidate for Lyne Alex Simpson Forster businessman is United Australia Party candidate for Lyne Reignite Democracy Australia "meet the candidates" at Tinonee Karl Attenborough is the Greens candidate for the seat of Lyne "With an extra $6 billion a year, funded by a wealth tax on billionaires, we can keep smaller facilities like Cedar Wharf Lodge open so that people can age in place." "The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety found the level of neglect and abuse in aged care is unacceptably high, the system has reached crisis point, and there has been a vacuum in leadership. "When ethical not-for-profit aged care providers like the Anglican Church are being forced to shut homes because of a lack of federal funding and protections for aged care residents it shows the extent of the crisis in aged care," Mr Shoebridge said. Greens candidate for Lyne, Karl Attenborough said said he met with residents who are "gutted" about the loss of their local aged care home. "And they have every reason to be. "People should have a right to age in place and not be forced to move half an hour or more away when they need help as they get older. 'With the Greens in the balance of power in the Senate we can force the next government to deliver for smaller not for profit providers like Cedar Wharf Lodge and keep this home open. "Aged care is an essential social service that should be provided based on need, not a commodity that can be outsourced and bought or sold at the lowest price. Older Australians deserve better."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/5965422b-d3ff-4c0c-a45a-ad3097c8b5fd.jpg/r0_191_2048_1348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg